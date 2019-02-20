BioMarin Pharmaceutical Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (+30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $377.1M (+5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BMRN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.