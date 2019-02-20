Glencore slapped with $680M tax demand from U.K. authorities

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says it will “vigorously contest” a $680M tax demand from U.K. authorities linked to transfer pricing.

In its latest results statement, Glencore said British tax authorities “issued formal transfer pricing, permanent establishment and diverted profits tax assessments for the 2008-17 tax years, amounting to $680M.”

Glencore reported record core profit of $15.77B for 2018, although its trading division’s EBIT fell 17% to $2.4B, and conveyed its surprise move to cap coal production amid growing pressure from investors over climate change.