Anika Therapeutics Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.17M (-11.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ANIK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.