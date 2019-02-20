Samsung takes on Apple with Galaxy Buds

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) introduces the Galaxy Buds, true wireless headphones meant to compete with Apple's (AAPL +0.8% ) AirPods.

The Galaxy Buds cost $129.99 (AirPods: $160) but also come free bundled in with the newly announced Galaxy S10 family of devices.

Samsung says the Galaxy Buds offer six hours of music streaming or five hours of talk on one charge versus the five hours/two hours claimed by Apple.

The Buds can accept wireless charging from the phone for a quick recharge on the go. The feature also means the buds can charge on any Qi-compatible charging pad, which AirPods lack since Apple still hasn't released its charging pad.