Barrick’s cost of doing business could leap due to Acacia deal - Bloomberg

A deal that would see Barrick Gold (GOLD +2.3% ) split returns from its Tanzanian unit with the government could have ramifications for its talks with other countries, including Papua New Guinea and Democratic Republic of Congo, Bloomberg reports.

Barrick's long-term license to operate its mine in Papua New Guinea is due for renewal this year, and the question is whether officials there and in other countries where the company operates will push for a similar arrangement.

CEO Mark Bristow met last week with Papua New Guinea officials about extending its license for the joint venture Porgera mine and called the mine a long-term asset, backing off earlier comments that Barrick could someday sell its 47.5% stake.

Barrick also has reached out to the new government in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the hope of seeking changes to the country's mining code.