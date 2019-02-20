Top News | U.S. Economy

Stocks move up slightly as investors digest Fed minutes

false|By:, SA News Editor

U.S. stocks hesitantly move up late in the session as investors digest the minutes from the Fed's meeting last month.

To sum it up, the word "patient" is used a lot.

The S&P 500 gains 0.2% and the Dow rises 0.3%, while the Nasdaq is on the green side of flat.

Materials (+1.9%) and utilities (+0.6%) are the strongest sectors, while real estate (-0.5%) and health care (-0.1%) are the weakest.

Oil +1.4% to $56.90 per barrel and gold essentially flat at $1,344.20 per ounce.

10-year Treasury price slips, pushing yield up 1 basis point to 2.649%.

Dollar Index edges down 0.1% to 96.46.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox