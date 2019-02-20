Copper surges to seven-month high; Freeport McMoRan +20% in a week

Copper futures climb 1.6% to $2.92/lb., the highest level since July, aided by optimism on U.S.-China trade talks and a rally in oil.

With cabinet-level officials set to join the trade talks tomorrow, some analysts are expecting positive news developments that could boost optimism in the global economy; it's worth noting that China's is the world's leading copper consumer.

Higher crude oil prices also are helping; swings in oil tend to sway copper because many investors trade the two commodities as part of a single basket, with a greater share devoted to oil.

Freeport McMoRan (FCX +2.3% ) is extending its 20% rise over the past week, and Southern Copper (SCCO +4.1% ) has surged nearly as much.

