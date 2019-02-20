Devon Energy's planned exit from Canadian oil sands sends shares skyward

Devon Energy (DVN +7.1% ) soars as much as 15% to its highest in three months after announcing plans to sell or spin off its Canadian and Barnett Shale assets and raises its dividend to fund additional stock buybacks.

CIBC analyst Jon Morrison says the Canadian assets could fetch $3.5B-$5B if sold, while Eight Capital's Phil Skolnick estimates they could sell for $7B-$9B.

While the asset base is "attractive and provides a large base of concentrated production with a long resource tail, this is a challenging market to divest Canadian oil assets," Morrison writes, citing the current forced Alberta production curbs designed to draw down a crude oil glut and "the opaqueness and unknowns" due to a lack of long-term pipeline takeaway capacity in western Canada.

Morrison thinks the most likely purchasers are large Canadian oil sands companies led by Imperial Oil (IMO -0.6% ) but possibly others including Canadian Natural (CNQ +0.6% ), Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF +1.8% ) and Suncor Energy (SU -0.4% ).

Skolnick also sees IMO as the most likely buyer, since DVN's assets would provide immediate exposure to improving heavy oil prices, and Husky's recent failed attempt to buy MEG Energy makes it an obvious potential buyer but DVN's preference for cash to pay down debt may make a Husky offer less likely.