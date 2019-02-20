Samsung launches new smartwatch, fitness tracker

Samsung's (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) S10/Fold launch event also includes two new wearables other than the AirPod-competing Galaxy Buds:

The Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch monitors blood pressure and heart rate and comes with a new look for Samsung wearables: sleeker aluminum body, new strap material, and even an upgraded watch face.

The Watch has a 1.1-inch display, 4GB of storage, and supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and mobile payments through NFC. The new S10 phones or charging pads can wirelessly charge the wearable.

The Watch will cost $199.99 and releases March 8.

The Galaxy Galaxy Fit fitness tracker has a 0.95-inch AMOLED display and Samsung says the battery can last a week off of one charge.

The Fit has a heart rate sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and Bluetooth LE but no Wi-Fi.

The Galaxy Fit costs $99 and becomes available on May 31.

Competitors: (AAPL +0.5% ), (FIT +4.2% ), (GRMN +17% ).

