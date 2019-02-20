British pound rises as Spain says Brexit accord is being "hammered out"

The British pound rose against the U.S. dollar after Spain's foreign minister, Josep Borrell, said a Brexit pact is "being hammered out now."

The pound traded as high as $1.3108, before easing to $1.3059.

Prime Minister is heading to Brussels to seek changes to the separation agreement. However, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says Brexit is wasting his time.

Though the EU has said it won't reopen the Brexit agreement to rewrite the so-called Irish backstop, but it "can be interpreted, or complemented with explanations that may be satisfactory," Borrell said.

