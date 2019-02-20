Jack In The Box +2% after solid quarter

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is up 1.97% in AH trading after topping estimates on both lines of its FQ1 report.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $83.0M vs. $80M consensus.

System-wide same-store sales were down 0.1% during the quarter.

Restaurant-Level EBITDA was up 20 basis points to 26.2% of sales during the quarter as the benefit of refranchising was partially offset by wage inflation and higher maintenance and repairs expenses.

Food and packaging costs were flat in the quarter as favorable product mix and menu price increases were offset by higher costs for ingredients.

Commodity costs increased were up 0.8% Y/Y.

FY19 guidance: System same-store sales growth of 0% to +2%; commodity cost inflation of ~2.0%; restaurant-Level EBITDA of approximately 26.0% to 27.0% of sales; SG&A as a percentage of revenues of approximately 8.5% to 9.0% of sales; 25 to 35 new restaurants opening system-wide, the majority of which will be franchise locations.

