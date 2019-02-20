Stocks tick higher after Fed minutes show division on rate hikes

Stocks eked out another win, as the release of the Fed's January meeting minutes showed policymakers were divided on whether they would need to raise interest rates later this year.

The main takeaway from the minutes was that the Fed looks to be patient in raising rates and likely will stop reducing the assets on its balance sheet later this year.

The Nasdaq inched less than 0.1% higher but it was enough to extend its winning streak to eighth straight sessions, marking its longest streak since August.

The materials sector (+1.7%) led the S&P 500, followed by financials (+0.6%) and industrials (+0.5%), while real estate (-0.7%), health care (-0.1%), consumer staples (-0.1%) and communication services (-0.1%) finished in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices were little changed after the Fed release, with the two-year yield finishing flat at 2.50% and the 10-year yield rising a basis point to 2.65%.

March WTI crude oil gained 1.5% to settle at $56.92/bbl, the highest finish for a front-month contract since mid-November.