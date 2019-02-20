Realty Income 2019 FFO guidance on the light side

Realty Income (NYSE:O) sees 2019 adjusted FFO per share of $3.25-$3.31 and expects to complete $1.5B-$2.0B in real estate investments during the year.

Compares with consensus of $3.30.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 79 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 74 cents and increased from 76 cents in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, same-store rents on 4,629 properties under lease rose 0.8% to $272.1M vs. $270.0M a year earlier.

Year-end occupancy rate of 98.6% and a rent recapture rate of 103% on re-leasing activity during the year.

Conference call on Feb. 21 at 11:30 AM PT (2:30 PM ET).

Previously: Realty Income beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Feb. 20)