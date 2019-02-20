Vipshop -7.5% as revenue growth disappoints

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) is 7.5% lower after its Q4 revenues missed expectations, though attributable profit increased.

Revenue rose 8.1% in renminbi terms to 26.1B yuan (up 2.7% in dollar terms).

Gross profit increased 2.8% to 5.4B yuan; attributable net income rose 2.3% to 688.7M yuan.

Gross merchandise value rose 15% Y/Y to 41.8B yuan.

It reported 32.4M active customers (growth rate of 13%), and total orders rose 35% to 140.3M. For the full year, active customers rose 5% and total orders 31%.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, we saw a healthy sequential recovery of our bottom line, which is mostly attributable to our focus on the highly profitable apparel category," says CFO Donghao Yang. "During this quarter, we began to shift some low-margin categories from our first-party business into the marketplace platform, reducing their drag on our bottom line while still delivering a solid GMV growth of 15% year over year.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of 19.9B-20.9B yuan (Y/Y growth of 0-5%).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET.

