Canyon pulls "interest" in Navient, plans to propose minority slate

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) drops 5.1% in after-hours trading after Canyon Capital Advisors withdraws its "expression of interest" to acquire the company.

Instead, Canyon will propose a minority slate of independent candidates for election at Navient's upcoming annual meeting.

After its interest of expression was rebuffed by Navient on Monday, Canyon says it doesn't intend to participate in any acquisition process at this time.

The proposed minority slate would "bring a fresh perspective and oversight to Navient's strategic direction, about which Canyon has significant concerns as a shareholder of over 10% of Navient's outstanding common stock," Canyon said.

Canyon says Navient has been using cash flows from legacy assets inherited from its Sallie Mae spinoff to acquire non-core businesses with uncertain growth and profitability prospects.

Previously: Navient surges 6.4% as Canyon's still willing to deal (Feb. 19)