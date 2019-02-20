QEP Resources announces review of strategic alternatives

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) +2.2% after-hours following news that its board has launched a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, which could result in a merger or sale of the company.

QEP says it will engage in discussions with various parties that have expressed interest in a potential deal, including Elliott Management, which has offered to buy the company for $8.75/share.

QEP also says it is terminating the agreement to sell its Williston Basin assets to Vantage Energy (NASDAQ:VEAC), saying it was unlikely that the conditions to closing would be satisfied.

The company also plans to cut its general and administrative expenses by ~45% by 2020 from 2018 levels to ensure a competitive cost structure with industry peers.

QEP also releases Q4 results, with earnings and revenues both falling short of analyst estimates.