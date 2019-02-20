Ribbon Communications +3% on Q4 beat

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is up 3% after hours following a beat in its Q4 earnings report.

Revenues rose 2.4% Y/Y and nearly 9% from the previous quarter.

Gross profit jumped nearly 25% Y/Y, and net income rose to $28M from $23M.

Revenue breakout: Product, $87.1M (up 5.1%); Service, $79.8M (up 25.9%).

Cash and investments were $51M vs. the prior year's $83M.

For 2019, it's forecasting adjusted EBITDA of $100M-$110M, about 25% Y/Y growth.

