CyrusOne -6.7% after 2019 guidance issued

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) slumps 6.7% in after-hours trading as 2019 FFO per share guidance falls short of the consensus estimate, which may be partly due to the adoption of a new accounting standard.

Sees 2019 normalized FFO per share of $3.10-$3.20 vs. consensus of $3.53.

2018 normalized FFO per share was $3.31; adjusted for ASC 842 it would be $3.22.

CyrusOne sees 2019 total revenue of $960M-$1.00B vs. consensus of $991.8M.

Q4 normalized FFO per share of 86 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 82 cents and revenue of $221.3M misses consensus of $223.5M.

Q4 net operating income of $143.3M, rose 19% from $120.3M a year ago.

Conference call on Feb. 21 at 11:00 AM ET.

