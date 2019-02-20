Carbon Black -14% on downside outlook, CFO resignation

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) plunges 14% after Q4 beats with 28% Y/Y revenue growth and downside Q1 guidance that has revenue from $56.5M to $57.5M (consensus: $58.77M) and loss per share from $0.23 to $0.22 (consensus: -$0.21).

Mixed FY19 guidance has downside revenue from $240M to $244M (consensus: $257.25M) and upside loss per share from -$0.64 to -$0.61 (consensus: -$0.69).

CFO resignation: CBLK announces that CFO Mark Sullivan will resign, effective March 11. Stephen Webber, former CFO and COO for BackOffice Associates, will step into the role. Sullivan will remain with the company until June 30 to help with the transition.

