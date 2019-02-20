Albemarle +5% after beating Q4 expectations, issuing upside guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) +5.4% after-hours as it reports netter than expected Q4 earnings and revenues while guiding FY 2019 results mostly above consensus.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose 8% Y/Y to $264.3M, with lithium net sales increasing 18% Y/Y to $341.6M, primarily due to increased sales volumes and favorable pricing impacts, and bromine specialties sales rising 9% to $239.1M, due to increased sales volumes and favorable pricing.

ALB issues upside guidance for FY 2019, seeing EPS of $6.10-$6.50 vs. $6.14 analyst consensus estimate on revenues of $3.65B-$3.85B vs. $3.64 consensus, representing growth of 8%-14% Y/Y.

ALB says growth will be driven by increased volume in its core lithium business while its bromine specialties and catalysts businesses are expected to remain stable.

The company says it is not forecasting any significant macroeconomic headwinds and has not seen any decline in customer demand forecasts.