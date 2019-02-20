U.S. crude supply rose 3.2M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 3.2M barrels of oil for the week ending Feb. 15, vs. a draw of nearly 1M barrels in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 1.1M barrels and distillate inventories show a draw of 1.7M barrels; the Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a build of 80K barrels.

Nymex crude recently was at $57.28/bbl in electronic trading, up from today's $57.16 settlement price.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI