Global results make up for U.S. declines in ATNI earnings

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) posted a mixed quarter, with international telecom carrying the load in a difficult quarter for U.S. operations.

Revenues were near flat, while EBITDA fell 24% overall due to U.S. declines.

The company faced a key headwind in rebuilding its U.S. Virgin Islands business following the 2017 hurricanes.

Operating income dropped to $10.3M from $41.5M (inclusive of $32.6M in insurance recoveries from the hurricanes).

Close to one half of a decline in U.S. EBITDA came from the sale of 100 wholesale sites, however, along with the end of subsidies from FCC Mobility Fund I and higher expenses.

Revenue breakout: Wireless, $45.8M (down 19.3%); Wireline, $57.1M (up 26.8%); Renewable energy, $4.9M (down 17.6%).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. ET.

