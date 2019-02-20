Gran Tierra Energy to buy Colombian oil exploration prospects for $104M

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE) agrees to acquire strategic assets in the Putumayo and Llanos basins in Colombia from unnamed sellers for $104.2M.

GTE says the acquisitions further consolidate its position in the Putumayo Basin, with assets that are highly complementary to its existing land base, and add a new core area in the Llanos Basin.

GTE also says it will reduce its 2019 capital spending by $30M-$50M, citing the need to maintain its balance sheet, with an "immaterial expected impact" on its 2019 average production.