Equifax Q1 guidance trails estimates

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) guidance for Q1 trails estimates as the company expects about a 13% decline in mortgage market inquiries affecting its USIS and EWS units combined with higher corporate costs for security and related technology.

Equifax drops 3.6% in after-hours trading.

Sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.15-$1.20 with expected adverse forex impact of 5 cents; compares with consensus of $1.39.

Sees Q1 revenue of $840M-$855M vs. consensus of $871.2M.

For 2019, Equifax sees adjusted EPS of $5.60-$5.80 with adverse forex impact of 8 cents; compares with consensus of $5.86.

Sees year revenue of $3.425B-$3.525B vs. consensus of $3.53B.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.38 compares with $1.39 in the year ago quarter.

Since Equifax's 2017 cybersecurity incident, it's incurred a total of $565.1M of expenses, exclusive of insurance recoveries, related to the incident and incremental tech and data security costs.

Sees 2017 cybersecurity incident-related costs in 2019 less than $326.2M of costs incurred in 2018.

Conference call on Feb. 21 at 8:30 AM ET.

