Active U.S. equity funds beat passive for first time in 5 years: Morningstar

For the first time in five years, active U.S. equity funds outperformed passive counterparts with active U.S. equity funds balancing for the month as passive U.S. equity funds experienced $3.8B in outflows, Morningstar reports.

Morningstar's report on U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund flows estimates long-term inflows of $39B in January, rebounding from $83.0B of outflows in December.

Among the top-10 largest U.S. fund families, Vanguard dominated with $19.7B in inflows, with the Vanguard Total Bond Market II Index (MUTF:VTBIX) seeing $6.9B of inflows in January.

BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) iShares family collected just $400M, the firm's worst showing since June 2018.

