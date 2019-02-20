Financials 

Active U.S. equity funds beat passive for first time in 5 years: Morningstar

|About: BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)|By:, SA News Editor

For the first time in five years, active U.S. equity funds outperformed passive counterparts with active U.S. equity funds balancing for the month as passive U.S. equity funds experienced $3.8B in outflows, Morningstar reports.

Morningstar's report on U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund flows estimates long-term inflows of $39B in January, rebounding from $83.0B of outflows in December.

Among the top-10 largest U.S. fund families, Vanguard dominated with $19.7B in inflows, with the Vanguard Total Bond Market II Index (MUTF:VTBIX) seeing $6.9B of inflows in January.

BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) iShares family collected just $400M, the firm's worst showing since June 2018.

