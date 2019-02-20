TechnipFMC -4% after big Q4 miss; takes $280M charge in corruption probe

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) -4.4% after-hours as it reports a surprise Q4 loss and revenues tumble nearly 10%, even as the company backlog rose to $14.56B at year-end 2018 from $12.98B a year earlier.

FTI says it is cooperating with U.S., Brazilian and French authorities in their investigations of potential company violations of anti-corruption laws, as the authorities have been coordinating their investigations, which could result in a global resolution.

The company says it has taken a $280M provision in Q4 and FY 2018 to allow for an aggregate settlement amount with all authorities.

FTI reaffirms its FY 2019 revenue guidance for $5.4B-$5.7B in Subsea, $5.7B-$6B in Onshore/Offshore and $1.7B-$1.8B in Surface Technologies.

FTI also forecasts FY 2019 capital spending of $350M, below its previous guidance of $400M.