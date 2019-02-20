Bloomberg: Brazil set to rule on Disney/Fox deal next week

Brazil's antitrust regulator will make a ruling on Disney's (NYSE:DIS) $71B deal to buy media assets from Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) next week, Bloomberg reports.
After a few delays, Cade is set to make a decision on the deal Feb. 27, its president Alexandre Barreto says.
A ruling was thought to come by the end of January before it was waved off. The regulator was still studying the case ahead of a March 17 deadline, one that could yet see another 90 days extension if needed.
But the Feb. 27 meeting is the last one scheduled before that March 17 deadline.
After hours: DIS -0.2%.
