Bloomberg: Brazil set to rule on Disney/Fox deal next week

Brazil's antitrust regulator will make a ruling on Disney's (NYSE:DIS) $71B deal to buy media assets from Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) next week, Bloomberg reports.

After a few delays, Cade is set to make a decision on the deal Feb. 27, its president Alexandre Barreto says.

A ruling was thought to come by the end of January before it was waved off. The regulator was still studying the case ahead of a March 17 deadline, one that could yet see another 90 days extension if needed.

But the Feb. 27 meeting is the last one scheduled before that March 17 deadline.