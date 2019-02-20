NetEase +1.5% as it tops Street on Q4 profits

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is up 1.5% after hours after it beat profit expectations on revenue that was essentially in line with analyst consensus.

Those revenues rose by nearly 36% in renminbi terms, powered as much by the company's e-commerce efforts as its online game services business.

Gross profit rose by a third to 7.66B yuan, about $1.11B.

Net income, meanwhile, jumped to 1.7B yuan (about $247M) from 1.29B yuan the previous year.

CEO William Ding praised the diversifying online games business: "While our flagship titles remain stronger than ever, we also introduced a number of highly successful titles for PC-client and mobile platforms ... While online games remain the cornerstone of our business, we also see huge potential in e-commerce, music and online education."

Revenue breakout: Online game services, 11B yuan (up 37.7%); E-commerce, 6.68B yuan (up 43.5%); Advertising services, 760.5M yuan (up 3.3%); Innovative businesses and others, 1.39B yuan (up 14.2%).

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

