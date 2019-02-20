Kodak CEO Clarke to depart; Continenza becomes new Exec Chair and CEO

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) names Chairman Jim Continenza as its new Executive Chairman and CEO, effective immediately, as Jeffrey Clarke steps down as CEO after five years in the position.

Continenza currently serves as Chairman of Merrill Corporation and Sorenson Communications and has served on other boards; he also is founder, Chairman and CEO of Vivial Inc., a privately held marketing technology and communications company.

Prior to joining Kodak, Clarke was a Managing Partner of Augusta Columbia Capital, which he co-founded in 2012, and was CEO of Travelport Inc. during 2006-11.