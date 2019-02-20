Axios: Google shakes up global policy approach

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is reorganizing the company's global policy approach amid a cavalcade of new regulatory threats, Axios reports.

An email from public policy chief Karan Bhatia outlines the reorg, saying “Our increased responsibilities, the heightened public focus on tech and the growth of our business are placing greater demands on Google than ever before, and those demands will only increase."

The Public Policy group will be renamed "Government Affairs and Public Policy," and more employees will be shifted to a central group transcending geography and focusing more on issues like privacy and antitrust, according to the report.

It will also focus more resources on emerging markets. There's still nobody yet leading Google's Washington office, even as Congress increases attention on big tech.