Buffett's Suncor bet could revive investor interest in Canada oil patch

Fund managers say Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) re-investment in Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) could revive investor interest in the languishing Canadian energy sector.

BRK's new 0.7% stake in SU, valued at US$370M at current prices, already is worth 23% more since Warren Buffett's firm bought it in Q4 and comes more than two years after it sold a larger stake for US$618M.

Buffett's re-entry is seen by analysts as a validation that SU has catalysts such as a new incoming CEO and the eventual removal of Alberta oil curtailments that could propel the stock higher.

While Buffett's bet is not seen as a play on the entire industry, SU is positioned to weather more adverse market conditions than many producers because it owns refineries and has committed pipeline space, allowing it to access U.S. markets.

"Suncor [has] a strong downstream operation, which financially benefits from oil bottlenecks and that is unique to Suncor, which you can’t get with many other companies in the energy space," says Cavan Yie, portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management.

Buffett has found an "attractive entry point for an out-of-favor sector" and a "high-quality company that is industry leading," says Brian Pow, VP of research at Acumen Capital Finance.