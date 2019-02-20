Washington Prime +2.6% as guidance ex-certain items beats estimate

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) jumps 2.6% in after-hours trading even as FY2019 FFO guidance of $1.16-$1.24 per share is lower than FY2018's adjusted FFO of $1.51 and FFO $1.73 due to a number of unique factors.

Excluding the 7-cent impact of a lease accounting change, 3 cents dilution from disposition of non-core properties, and 3 cents associated with lower gains and lost ground rent from the sales of outparcels, the FFO per share range would be $1.29-$1.37 vs. consensus estimate is $1.29.

Also affecting the guidance is 6 cents from higher borrowing costs primarily associated with recent credit agency downgrades and 7 cents decrease driven by negative comparable NOI growth vs. 2019 from Tier One, Open Air, and Tier Two properties.

Washington Prime says it will exclude Tier Two and Noncore assets, which comprise less than 10% of total NOI, from core operating metrics.

Estimates 2020 comparable NOI growth outlook of 2.0%-3.0%.

Conference call on Feb. 21 at 11:00 AM ET.

