Targa Resources tumbles 6% after swinging to Q4 loss

Targa Resources (TRGP -6.3% ) pulls back from yesterday's three-month high after reporting a $106M Q4 loss vs. a $283M profit in the year-ago quarter, while revenues fell 4% Y/Y to $2.6B.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose to $375.8M from $328.4M in the prior-year quarter; for FY 2018, adjusted EBITDA was $1.37B compared to $1.14B for 2017.

TRGP targets 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $1.3B-$1.4B, assuming $0.60/gal. natural gas liquids, $54/bbl crude oil and $3/MMBtu natural gas, as well as pro forma of the sale of a 45% interest in the Badlands, which was announced yesterday.

The company also estimates 2019 net growth capex of ~$2.3B.