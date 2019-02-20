Dividend News

First Trust declares monthly distributions

|About: FT ETF III Shs First Trus... (FUMB)|By:, SA News Editor

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) - $0.1250.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) - $0.1780.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) - $0.1175.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) - $0.1500.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) - $0.0894.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) - $0.0821.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) - $0.0338.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) - $0.0310.

Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 22; ex-div Feb. 21.

Press Release

