First Trust declares monthly distributions

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) - $0.1250.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) - $0.1780.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) - $0.1175.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) - $0.1500.
First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) - $0.0894.
First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) - $0.0821.
First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) - $0.0338.
First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) - $0.0310.
Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 22; ex-div Feb. 21.
