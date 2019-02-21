YouTube ads pulled over exploitation fears

Several companies, including Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Disney (NYSE:DIS), have pulled digital advertising spending from YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) over growing concerns that the site has been facilitating paedophile networks.

Users were said to be connecting with each other in the comments section of videos of young children, and sometimes even sharing links to hardcore child pornography.

The escalation echoes a similar backlash in 2017, when advertisers pulled their commercials over fears they might be placed next to extremist or inappropriate content.