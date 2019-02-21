Trade deal hopes propel futures

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is likely to break through the 26,000 level today as futures point to a 66 point advance, marking the next comeback for the stock market since the beginning of 2019.

Boosting equities is the most significant progress yet toward ending a seven-month U.S.-China trade war.

Negotiators are drawing up six memorandums of understanding on structural issues: forced technology transfer and cyber theft, intellectual property rights, services, currency, agriculture and non-tariff barriers to trade.

Oil is flat at at $57.18/bbl, gold is 0.6% lower at $1339/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.66%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV