Germany sees more manufacturing trouble

German manufacturing activity dropped to its lowest level since 2012 in February, with IHS Markit's PMI slipping to a record low of 47.6%, leaving the country's resilient services sector to keep the economy afloat.

"The uncertainty relating to U.S.-China trade tensions and weakness in the autos industry - were highlighted, although there were also reports of growing competitive pressures within Europe," said Phil Smith, economist at IHS Markit.

DAX +0.2% to 11,429.

