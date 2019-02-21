Traders eye ECB minutes, TLTRO talk

The ECB today publishes the account of its January policy meeting at which President Mario Draghi stressed downside risks to the region’s economy from a host of factors.

Investors are also watching if the bank will push ahead with a new round of TLTROs.

ECB chief economist Peter Praet said the ECB will soon discuss the plans, but hinted any new round of credit may not be as generous as the latest TLTRO facility (which was offered at zero percent interest).