PVH corp. announces agreement to acquire gazal corporation limited

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to acquire the interests in Gazal Corporation Limited that it does not already own for A$6.00 per share.

The aggregate net purchase price for the approximately 78% of Gazal shares being acquired is approximately A$124M.

If the acquisition is consummated, PVH will acquire its joint venture with Gazal, “PVH Brands Australia Pty Limited”.

The closing is expected to occur in 2Q19.

The transaction is expected to result in a material increase to PVH’s 2019 earnings per share on a GAAP basis and excluding noncash gain, the transaction is expected to be slightly accretive to PVH’s 2019 earnings on a non-GAAP basis.