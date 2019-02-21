Gentherm missed estimates in Q4

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) reports organic product revenues fell 2.2% in Q4.

Climate control seat revenue grew 5% to $98.03M.

Seat heater revenue declined 10.1% to $70.17M.

Automotive cables revenue -13.3% to $21.46M.

Gross margin rate squeezed 300 bps to 27%.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped 11.4% to $34.5M.

FY2019 Guidance: Product revenue: $1.01B to $1.04B (+4% to +6%); Gross margin rate: 28% to 30%; Adjusted EBITDA margin: 14% to 15%; Tax rate: 28% to 30%; Capex: $40M to 50M.

