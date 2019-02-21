Hormel Foods missed Q1 estimates and reaffirms FY2019 guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) reports volume rose 1% in Q1.

Revenue by segment: Grocery Products: $606.83M (+0.5%); Refrigerated Foods: $1.28B (+1.9%); Jennie-O Turkey Store: $321.23M (-0.5%); International & Other: $153.55M (+2.1%).

Gross profit rate slipped 70 bps to 20.7%.

SG&A expense rate improved 120 bps to 8.2%.

Operating margin rate flat at 13%.

The company to sell the CytoSport business to PepsiCo for $465M.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $9.70B to $10.20B; Diluted EPS: $1.77 to $ 1.91; Tax rate: 20.5% to 23%.

