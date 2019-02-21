Light guidance from Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) reports flat revenue in Q4 on an adjusted basis, consisting of a decrease of 6% in the powertrain systems businesss and growth of 3% in aftermarket.

Adjusted operating margin was down 200 bps during the quarter due chiefly to an unfavorable product mix and spin-related costs associated with becoming a stand-alone public company.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year revenue of $4.65B to $4.75B vs. $4.81B and full-year EPS of $3.00 to $3.25 vs. $3.28 consensus. Capital expenditures of $310M to $330M are expected.

Shares of Delphi are down 1.37% premarket to $18.00.

