Vereit FFO guidance midpoint matches consensus

Vereit 2019 guidance for adjusted FFO per share of 68 cents-70 cents compares with consensus estimate of 69 cents, at the range's midpoint.

Guidance assumes dispositions totaling $350M-$500M at an average cash cap rate of 6.5%-7.5% and acquisitions totaling $250M-$500M within the same cap rate range.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 17 cents, in line with estimates, fell from 18 cents a year ago.

Q4 rental revenue of $313.3M fell from $316.6M a year ago.

Q4 normalized EBITDA decreased to $257.5M from $258.6M a year earlier.

Q4 same-store rents increased 1.0%; excluding the effects of an early lease renewal, same-store rents would have risen 1.3%.

During the quarter, Vereit acquired 10 properties for about $221.3M at an average cash cap rate of 7.1%% and disposed of 37 properties for $147.7M; gain on Q4 sales was about $25.9M.

Vereit also sold certain legacy mortgage-related investments during the quarter for about $36.1M.

