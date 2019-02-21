Bottom line surprise at Visteon

Visteon (NYSE:VC) is on watch after the company churns up Q4 EPS ahead of all the estimates turned in by analysts for the quarter.

While sales fell 5% due primarily to unfavorable vehicle production volumes, customer pricing net of design changes and unfavorable currency impacts - net income ($44M) and EBITDA ($74M) both arrived in ahead of estimates.

Looking ahead, Visteon expects full-year sales of $2.90B to $3.00B vs. $2.89B consensus and EBITDA of $80M to $100M.

"By winning approximately $7 billion in new business for the second consecutive year -- and adding five new customers in the process -- we strengthened Visteon’s position toward achieving our long-term growth targets," notes Visteon CEO Sachin Lawande.

Shares of Visteon are up 37% YTD.