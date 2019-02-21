U.S. healthcare spending to rise 5.5% per annum over next decade

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), U.S. healthcare spending is expected to rise 5.5% each year over the next decade, reaching ~$6T by 2027 (19.4% of GDP).

Medicare spending is expected to rise 7.4% per annum over the same period, above 5.5% for Medicaid and 4.8% for private insurance plans.

Medicare enrollment should peak at 2.9% this year.

Prescription drug spending is forecasted to rise 5.6% per year between 2018 and 2027 as is hospital spending.

By 2027, federal, state and local governments are projected to fund 47% of national healthcare spending (45% in 2017).

Selected tickers: BIB, GRX, THW, BME, BIS, IXJ, ARKG, GNRX, CHNA, XLV, IBB, XBI, XPH, IHE, PPH, VHT, OTCQX:RHHBY, ABBV, AGN, AZN, BMY, GSK, JNJ, MRK, NVS, BHC, TEVA, AMGN, BIIB, GILD, VRTX, TAK, ESRX, WBA, CVS, UNH, PFE, CELG, LLY, CI, CNC, HUM, HCA, ANTM, UNH, CVS, WCG, MOH