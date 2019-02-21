Apple and Goldman plan credit card that pairs with iPhone features: WSJ

This spring, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) plan to issue a joint credit card paired with new iPhone features that will help users manage their money, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Employees will be the first to use the product on a test basis for the next few weeks with a general launch expected later this year.

It's part of push by Apple to focus on fee-generating services and it continues Goldman's campaign to appeal to rank-and-file consumers.

Apple +0.2% in premarket trading; Goldman also up 0.2% .

