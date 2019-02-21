Dine Brands Global +2% on earnings beat

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) reports franchisee revenue rose 21.2% to $174.6M in Q4.

Applebee's comparable same-restaurant sales grew 3.5%.

IHOP's comparable same-restaurant sales up 3%.

Gross margin rate improved 670 bps to 45.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 66.7% to $65M.

Restaurant count: Applebee's -90 Y/Y to 1,846; IHOP +46to 1,808.

FY2019 Guidance: Applebee's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales: +2% to +4%; IHOP's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales: +2% to +4%; G&A expense: ~$165M to $170M; GAAP net income: ~$104M to $113M; Adjusted EBITDA: ~$268M to $277M; Diluted EPS: $6.15 to $6.45; Adjusted EPS: $6.90 to $7.20.

DIN +1.68% premarket.

Previously: Dine Brands Global beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (Feb. 21)