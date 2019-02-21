Zosano winds up Phase 3 program for migraine patch Qtrypta

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) has completed the last portion of the long-term safety study of migraine candidate Qtrypta (zolmitriptan). More than 50 patients at 31 U.S. sites were followed for a year.

The rate of pain freedom at two hours following the application of the patch was ~44% while the rate of freedom from the most bothersome symptom was 68% and pain relief 81%. The safety profile was favorable as was long-term tolerability.

The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application in Q4.