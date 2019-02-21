Gogo -4.7% on downside FY19 outlook

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) drops 4.7% pre-market on Q4 results that beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS. Downside FY19 guidance has revenue from $800M to $850M (consensus: $903.20M) with adjusted EBITDA of $75M to $95M, sales increase of 400 to 475 in 2Ku aircraft online, and $100M improvement Y/Y in FCF.

In Q4, adjusted EBITDA was $19.4M and 109 2Ku aircraft were placed online.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

