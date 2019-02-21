Store Capital reports $460M of Q4 gross investments

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) reports adjusted FFO of 48 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 45 cents, in a quarter where the REIT originated $460.0M of gross investments and added 13 net new customers.

Q4 gross investments had weighted initial cap rate of 8.0%.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share rose from 43 cents a year ago.

Sold 25 properties in Q4 for an aggregate net gain of $14.7M.

Q4 revenue of $146.7M rose from $120.1M a year ago.

Affirms 2019 guidance presented in November of adjusted FFO of $1.90-$1.96.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.